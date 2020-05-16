Another 1,470 patients in Moscow have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall number of cured people in Russia's capital and the most populated region to 26,032, Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) Another 1,470 patients in Moscow have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall number of cured people in Russia's capital and the most populated region to 26,032, Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said on Saturday.

"In the preceding 24 hours, another 1,470 people have recovered upon receiving treatment. The total number of people who have recovered from the infection has increased to 26,032," Rakova told reporters.