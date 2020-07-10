MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Moscow airport Domodedovo told Sputnik on Friday it had notified the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency, known as Rosaviatsiya, of its readiness to resume foreign flights.

Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova announced that from July 15, restrictions on international flights, imposed previously to contain the coronavirus pandemic, would be gradually lifted.

Soon after that, Moscow airports Sheremetyevo and Vnukovo told Sputnik they were ready to resume handling of international flights.

"Domodedovo has sent to Rosaviatsiya a notification of its readiness to resume air travel with foreign countries," a representative of the airport said.