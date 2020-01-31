UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) Soviet heritage is one of the key traits of a fresh series of exhibitions opening at Moscow's Garage Museum of Contemporary Art on Friday, uniting esoteric art, architecture, fashion, retail and the underground culture.

In her exposition "Exercises in Construction, Bending," Polish sculptor and installation artist Monika Sosnowska whose work is widely inspired by 20th-century architecture looked into the engineering genius of Soviet architect Vladimir Shukhov, the designer behind the famous broadcasting tower located in southern Moscow. Amazed by the complexity of the structure, combined with its lightweight appearance, Sosnowska decided to challenge the engineering ideas behind it and bent a giant hyperboloid specifically built for the exhibition, turning it into a depressed creature hanging in the museum's atrium.

Another exhibition, called "We Treasure Our Lucid Dreams" is dedicated to the artists who have fled political persecution in the Soviet Union to Central Asia, particularly, members of various religious and esoteric groups. The exhibition is a result of years of research carried out by the museum's specialists, who dug information in various sources, from security services archives to private collections.

The artists have transformed inspiration found in the East into paintings, sculptures and drawings. "We Treasure Our Lucid Dreams" also showcases various historical artifacts, such as Freemasonry symbols, Tarot cards and even a structure, created specifically for the exposition, which will be used for hypnotic group sessions that are part of the program.

However, many members of the esoteric societies in the USSR have not managed to survive political persecution and were turned into security services by their fellow members. In their memory, the exhibition features copies and originals of NKVD (the Soviet secret police) cases against suspected Freemasons. Many of them were executed by shooting.

Before being showcased in Moscow, the exhibition called "Passer-by" by Atelier E.B was held in London and Paris. It looks into connections between art objects, retail displays and fashion items. Scottish designer Beca Lipscombe and artist Lucy McKenzie, both running the Atelier E.B fashion label, have gathered the items that fascinate them within a certain context, such as dolls, mannequins and retail displays. Lipscombe and McKenzie also explored Soviet fashion and retail artifacts and highlighted the unique aspects that differentiated them from western post-World War II fashion.

The new exhibitions will run until May. The Garage Museum of Contemporary Art, located in Moscow's Gorky Park, is considered to be one of the trailblazers in creating a favorable space for contemporary art in Russia. The institution was founded in 2008 by prominent Russian-Israeli businessman Roman Abramovich and patron of the arts Dasha Zhukova.

