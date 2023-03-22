UrduPoint.com

Moscow's Missile Defense Modernization To Be Completed In 2023 - Russian Defense Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Moscow's Missile Defense Modernization to Be Completed in 2023 - Russian Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) The modernization of Moscow's missile defense system will be completed this year, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"One of the priorities of the Russian Aerospace Forces development direction is equipping troops with advanced air and missile defense systems," Shoigu said at a meeting of the board of the Russian Defense Ministry, adding that the modernization of the missile defense system of Moscow will be completed this year.

