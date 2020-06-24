(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Moscow has registered 14 deaths of patients infected with COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the lowest number since April 17, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Another 14 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," it said.

This brought the Russian capital's total coronavirus death toll to 3,657.

In the previous day, 26 people infected with the coronavirus died in Moscow.