MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) The New Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow has opened a traveling exhibition by the German Goethe-Institut titled "The City of Tomorrow," dedicated to the architecture of Soviet modernism and its impact on the society of the USSR.

Taking its roots from Bauhaus, a German art school active in the 1920s, the architecture of the Soviet Union was created as a utopian project of an urban system for the new country and society.

"The City of Tomorrow," which will run through January 19, explores different aspects of the Soviet "idea" that is reflected in the shape of Soviet cities. On the one hand, there were well-proportioned and well-structured modern buildings that were to become a home for a new type of citizen � he was to live a happy life working for his country and compatriots.

One the other hand, these strict architectural structures mirrored the emancipatory aspect of the Soviet epoch. The exhibition presents more than 600 projects, plans, photographs, videos fragments and installations of researchers and artists working with the Soviet theme. The exposition is divided into two parts: the historical artifacts of the Soviet architecture and the Soviet-style works of modern artists.

"Architecture is a form of art that synthesizes economic, political, ideological and philosophical processes in the country and reflects the image of a person and the society in which he lives," Ruben Arevshatyan, the exhibition's curator, said.

"The City of Tomorrow" is a traveling exposition that has already been presented in Yerevan and Minsk. It comprises a core part that is shown in each city as well as additional works that are added by local experts. The project is always showcased in buildings that are considered masterpieces of Soviet modernism. The New Tretyakov Gallery, which opened as the Central House of Artists in 1979 and joined the gallery complex in 1986, will serve as Moscow's venue.�

The original Tretyakov Gallery was founded in 1856, and is now one of biggest museums of Russian fine art in the world. The New Tretyakov Gallery, located in a separate building, hosts a vast collection of the Russian contemporary art, mainly Avant-garde and Social Realist pieces.