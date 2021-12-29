The Russian capital's non-mineral, non-energy exports to Italy have increased by 178.2% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2021, reaching a total of $744.39 million, a senior Moscow official said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) The Russian capital's non-mineral, non-energy exports to Italy have increased by 178.2% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2021, reaching a total of $744.39 million, a senior Moscow official said on Wednesday.

"Bilateral relations between Russia and Italy are marked by long and reliable cooperation, especially in the economic field. Exports to the Italian market are steadily growing. In the first nine months of this year, the volume of domestic non-primary non-energy supplies reached $2.65 billion, an increase of 95.1%. The capital accounts for 28% of these rates. The volume of exports of Moscow products increased to $744.

39 million, and the rise was 178.2% compared to the same period last year," the official said.

Sales of Moscow industrial products have also shown a positive trend, he added.

In particular, exports of mechanical equipment rose by 163.6%, optics by 20.1%, mixed fertilizers 33.1%, and electrical devices 43.2%, according to the head of investment in the Moscow city government. Moscow-produced clothes are also in demand on the Italian market, he added. In the first nine months of this year, cosmetic sales from Moscow to European nations grew by 47.1% to $23 million.