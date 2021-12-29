UrduPoint.com

Moscow's Non-Resource Exports To Italy Show 178.2% Growth In First 9 Months Of 2021

Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2021 | 09:46 PM

Moscow's Non-Resource Exports to Italy Show 178.2% Growth in First 9 Months of 2021

The Russian capital's non-mineral, non-energy exports to Italy have increased by 178.2% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2021, reaching a total of $744.39 million, a senior Moscow official said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) The Russian capital's non-mineral, non-energy exports to Italy have increased by 178.2% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2021, reaching a total of $744.39 million, a senior Moscow official said on Wednesday.

"Bilateral relations between Russia and Italy are marked by long and reliable cooperation, especially in the economic field. Exports to the Italian market are steadily growing. In the first nine months of this year, the volume of domestic non-primary non-energy supplies reached $2.65 billion, an increase of 95.1%. The capital accounts for 28% of these rates. The volume of exports of Moscow products increased to $744.

39 million, and the rise was 178.2% compared to the same period last year," the official said.

Sales of Moscow industrial products have also shown a positive trend, he added.

In particular, exports of mechanical equipment rose by 163.6%, optics by 20.1%, mixed fertilizers 33.1%, and electrical devices 43.2%, according to the head of investment in the Moscow city government. Moscow-produced clothes are also in demand on the Italian market, he added. In the first nine months of this year, cosmetic sales from Moscow to European nations grew by 47.1% to $23 million.

Related Topics

Exports Moscow Russia Same Italy Market From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Russia Donates Single-Component Sputnik Light Vacc ..

Russia Donates Single-Component Sputnik Light Vaccine Shots to Vietnam - Embassy

2 minutes ago
 Dr Faisal appreciates performance of NIH during, a ..

Dr Faisal appreciates performance of NIH during, after Covid-19

2 minutes ago
 Europe rights court asks Russia to suspend Memoria ..

Europe rights court asks Russia to suspend Memorial shutdown

2 minutes ago
 UN Leads Meeting With Somali President in Mogadish ..

UN Leads Meeting With Somali President in Mogadishu - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Newly formed PHMMC to help resolving Hindu communi ..

Newly formed PHMMC to help resolving Hindu community's problems: Pir Noor-ul-Haq ..

4 minutes ago
 3 die of Corona, 49 new cases detected in KP

3 die of Corona, 49 new cases detected in KP

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.