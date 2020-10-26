UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow's Offer To Host Mideast Quartet Meeting Still On Table - Deputy Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 09:30 PM

Moscow's Offer to Host Mideast Quartet Meeting Still On Table - Deputy Foreign Minister

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) The Russian proposal to hold in Moscow a meeting of the middle East Quartet to mediate the Israeli-Palestinian peace process is still on the table, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said in a UN Security Council meeting on Monday.

"The Russian initiative to conduct Palestinian-Israeli high-level meeting in Moscow remains on the table," Vershinin said on behalf of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

According to the diplomat, Moscow is ready for the close cooperation with the members of the Quartet - the United Nations, the United States and the European - and for the involvement of regional players.

Vershinin added that direct attention during such talks should also be given to the socio-economic situation in the occupied Palestinian territories and the dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

In September, Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in his address to the UN General Assembly urged the United Nations to convene early next year an international conference to relaunch the Middle East peace process to end the Israeli occupation.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Moscow Russia Gaza United States Middle East September

Recent Stories

&#039;Live Our Heritage Festival&#039; returns to ..

6 minutes ago

UAE is presenting message of peace to world, to wo ..

21 minutes ago

Public Prosecution prohibits endangering mental, p ..

51 minutes ago

UAE’s 20by2020 Initiative brings life-changing w ..

1 hour ago

10th SIBF Publishers Conference to focus on challe ..

2 hours ago

UAE keen to enhance coordination and communication ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.