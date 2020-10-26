UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) The Russian proposal to hold in Moscow a meeting of the middle East Quartet to mediate the Israeli-Palestinian peace process is still on the table, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said in a UN Security Council meeting on Monday.

"The Russian initiative to conduct Palestinian-Israeli high-level meeting in Moscow remains on the table," Vershinin said on behalf of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

According to the diplomat, Moscow is ready for the close cooperation with the members of the Quartet - the United Nations, the United States and the European - and for the involvement of regional players.

Vershinin added that direct attention during such talks should also be given to the socio-economic situation in the occupied Palestinian territories and the dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

In September, Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in his address to the UN General Assembly urged the United Nations to convene early next year an international conference to relaunch the Middle East peace process to end the Israeli occupation.