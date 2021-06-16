UrduPoint.com
Moscow's Policy Choices 'Created A Negative Spiral' In EU-Russia Relations - Borrell

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 04:52 PM

Moscow's Policy Choices 'Created a Negative Spiral' in EU-Russia Relations - Borrell

Russia remains the European Union's largest neighbor and an important global actor, but its policy choices have created "a negative spiral" in Moscow-Brussels relations, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Russia remains the European Union's largest neighbor and an important global actor, but its policy choices have created "a negative spiral" in Moscow-Brussels relations, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday.

"Russia remains the European Union's largest neighbor and it is an important global actor. However, the deliberate policy choices of the Russian government ... over the last years have created a negative spiral in our relations," Borrell told a press briefing.

More Stories From World

