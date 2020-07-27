An administrative building in the southeast of Moscow, where the city's pre-trial detention facility number 6 is located, is set on fire, the Russian capital's branch of the Emergencies Ministry told sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) An administrative building in the southeast of Moscow, where the city's pre-trial detention facility number 6 is located, is set on fire, the Russian capital's branch of the Emergencies Ministry told sputnik on Monday.

"At 16.17 [13.17 GMT] ... a message was received about a fire at Shosseinaya St., 92 (South-Eastern Administrative District). The building is four-storey. The fire is on the first floor," the agency said.

There were no reports of casualties.

About 600 people in the pre-trial detention facility were evacuated, the Moscow Emergencies Ministry's headquarters told Sputnik.

The epicenter of the fire was in a local bakery, 12 people were evacuated from there, a representative of the capital's emergency services told Sputnik.

Detainees were evacuated to a safe place within the institution, there is no open burning in the building, Moscow branch of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) told Sputnik.