Moscow's Prosecutor Launches Criminal Probe Over Import Of 10Mln Used Disposable Gloves

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 01:35 PM

Moscow's Prosecutor Launches Criminal Probe Over Import of 10Mln Used Disposable Gloves

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Moscow's Prosecutor's Office on Friday launched a criminal case over the import of nearly 10 million used disposable gloves.

In a statement, the Prosecutor's Office said that an unnamed foreign company delivered a shipment of 9.9 million disposable vinyl gloves intended for coronavirus mitigation. Upon closer inspection, the gloves were found to have been used and afterward repackaged.

"As per customs declarations, 9.9 million disposable gloves were supplied for further consignment.

It was subsequently established that the supplied products do not correspond to the declared quality, there are characteristic signs that the gloves were previously in use," the statement read.

The Prosecutor's Office goes on to say that coronavirus rules clearly state that the gloves are one-time use personal protective equipment and that distribution of the batch in question may have caused an outbreak of COVID-19.

A criminal case was launched on grounds of conspiracy to violate sanitary and epidemiological rules, the office said.

