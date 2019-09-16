UrduPoint.com
Moscow's Pushkin Museum Plans To Hold Luca Giordano's Exhibition In 2021 - Director

Moscow's Pushkin Museum Plans to Hold Luca Giordano's Exhibition in 2021 - Director

Moscow's Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts expects to organize an exhibition of art pieces by Italian late Baroque painter Luca Giordano in 2021, the museum's Director Marina Loshak told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) Moscow's Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts expects to organize an exhibition of art pieces by Italian late Baroque painter Luca Giordano in 2021, the museum's Director Marina Loshak told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the museum held a press conference on the upcoming opening of the exhibition dedicated to Flemish painter Jacob Jordaens. During the event, Loshak announced the plans to exhibit the Russia-owned works of Giordano under the museum's roof.

"Such exhibitions are not easy to make. We are planning it. We want it to be the next one. Markova Victoria, who is the biggest specialist in Italian art, Italian Barocco in particular, is working on it.

Most importantly, the talks with the Hermitage Museum have already taken place," Loshak said, adding "yes, I think so," when asked whether the event could be expected in 2021.

Both the Jordaens and Giordano expositions are part of the Pushkin Museum's series dedicated to the history of Russia's collections of foreign art, the director noted.

This summer, the Pushkin Museum held a major exhibition, titled "Shchukin. Biography of a Collection," that featured European Modernist art pieces that belonged to Russia's Shchukin family of prominent merchants, including paintings by Claude Monet, Pablo Picasso and Vincent Van Gogh.

