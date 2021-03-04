UrduPoint.com
Moscow's Response To Recent EU Sanctions Will Be Proportionate - Foreign Ministry

Thu 04th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) Moscow's response to the latest anti-Russian EU sanctions will be proportionate, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

The European Union on Tuesday imposed its first sanctions under the new global regime for human rights violations against four Russian citizens for the arrest of Alexei Navalny.

The sanctions list includes the chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin, National Guard chief Viktor Zolotov, Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov and Federal Penitentiary Service head Alexander Kalashnikov.

"We view EU actions as another missed opportunity to abandon the dead-end policy of ultimatums, pressure, and finally move in relations with Russia to equal and mutually beneficial cooperation. The Russian side will not leave another unfriendly action of the European Union without a proportionate response," Zakharova said on briefing.

