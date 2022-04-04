(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow's second attempt to convene the UN Security Council on the events in Ukraine's Bucha, which the Russian Defense Ministry called a provocation, had failed.

"Let me remind you that we demanded a meeting of the UN Security Council yesterday. Our British colleagues, who now chair the Security Council, refused to do this. Our attempt today was also unsuccessful," the minister said at a press conference, speaking out on Russia's attempts to convene the UN Security Council on Bucha.