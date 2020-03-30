UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow's Self-Isolation Regime In Force Throughout April 14 - COVID-19 Response Center

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 09:28 PM

Moscow's Self-Isolation Regime in Force Throughout April 14 - COVID-19 Response Center

Moscow's self-isolation regime is in force throughout April 14, the city's coronavirus response center said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) Moscow's self-isolation regime is in force throughout April 14, the city's coronavirus response center said on Monday.

"Until which date is the quarantine in force? According to the decree of the Moscow mayor, it is necessary to respect self-isolation regime throughout April 14," the response center wrote on its Telegram channel.

Late on Sunday, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin declared self-isolation in the Russian capital to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Moscow residents are now allowed to leave their homes only to go to work, buy essential products, receive urgent medical treatment or walk their dogs.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Buy April Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Buzdar approves funds for 2.5 families of daily wa ..

19 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler issues law on local SMEs

31 minutes ago

PM to address the nation tonight on prevailing sit ..

53 minutes ago

Three discharged from Allama Iqbal Memorial Teachi ..

3 minutes ago

Trump on China's Alleged Disinformation on COVID-1 ..

3 minutes ago

ICT to install 20 sanitizing walk-through gates at ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.