MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) Moscow's self-isolation regime is in force throughout April 14, the city's coronavirus response center said on Monday.

"Until which date is the quarantine in force? According to the decree of the Moscow mayor, it is necessary to respect self-isolation regime throughout April 14," the response center wrote on its Telegram channel.

Late on Sunday, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin declared self-isolation in the Russian capital to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Moscow residents are now allowed to leave their homes only to go to work, buy essential products, receive urgent medical treatment or walk their dogs.