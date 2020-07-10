(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Moscow's international airports Sheremetyevo and Vnukovo told Sputnik on Friday they are ready to resume handling of international flights from July 15.

Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that the relaxation of restrictions on foreign flights, previously imposed to contain the coronavirus, would start on July 15.

"Sheremetyevo international airport is ready to resume handling of international flights from July 15," Public Relations Director Anna Zakharenkova told Sputnik.

"Yes, we have been ready since June 1," Vnukovo press secretary Oksana Sokokova said.