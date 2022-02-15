MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Signs from Moscow regarding the need to continue diplomatic efforts are encouraging, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"There are signs from Moscow that diplomacy should continue, this gives grounds for cautious optimism but, so far, we have not seen any sign of deescalation on the ground," Stoltenberg told a briefing ahead of a NATO defense ministers meeting.