Moscow's Talks With Libyan GNA Delegation Focus On Ceasefire Prospects - Source

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 05:01 PM

Moscow's Talks With Libyan GNA Delegation Focus on Ceasefire Prospects - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) Moscow's talks with the delegation of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) focused on the prospects of the ceasefire between the GNA and the Libyan National Army (LNA), a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry, who was present at the negotiations, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The GNA delegation, headed by Deputy Prime Minister Ahmed Maiteeq, arrived in the Russian Foreign Ministry for talks earlier in the day.

At the talks, Moscow confirmed the need for "the ceasefire and the launch of a political process, based on the decisions made at the Berlin conference," also stressing that the conflict cannot be solved militarily, the source said.

"The most important thing is that the Libyan sides should sit down at the negotiations table and make decisions on the fate of their country, with our support and under the United Nations auspices," the source added.

The source also said that the LNA's proposal to resume talks on the ceasefire was discussed as well.

At the same time, the possibility for GNA leader Fayez Zarraj and LNA chief Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar to hold a new meeting in Moscow was not touched upon at the negotiations, according to the source.

