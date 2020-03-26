Moscow's tourism industry is put on hold to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday, soon after introducing additional restrictions for the period between March 28 and April 5

"Moscow is always very hospitable and always happy to receive guests. But I would highly recommend to abstain from traveling these days, in order not to expose oneself to needless risk, especially taking into consideration that Moscow's entire tourism industry is put on hold," Sobyanin wrote in his personal blog.