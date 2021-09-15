MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) The State Tretyakov Gallery, the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts, Garage Museum of Contemporary Art and GES-2 House of Culture have teamed up to launch the "Four Museums" initiative on Tuesday, with the development of four pedestrian routes in Moscow being their first joint project.

"The 'Four Museums' project is based on original, pedestrian itineraries that include well-known and unusual urban locations, museum collections and temporary exhibitions, music and performance and learning programmes and events. The itineraries are tailored to accommodate all interests, ages and needs," the project's website reads.

The museums' priority now is to create inclusive routes, that is, routes that will be suitable for people with disabilities, Garage Museum of Contemporary Art told Sputnik.

"This is a truly unique alliance, when two Federal museums and two private, (though different in funding) but at the same time the most, so to say, public institutions which exist in the city of Moscow, united and guided by an agenda they believe they have in common.

The dialogue with modernity is central to this agenda," Director of Garage Museum of Contemporary Art Anton Belov said at the presentation of the project, held by the four museums.

Director of the Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts Marina Loshak noted that even prior to its official announcement, the alliance had already been in existence for some time in the form of regular interaction between the four museums guided by the "convergence of their ideas" rather than by bureaucracy.

The inter-museum alliance will help them better interact with their visitors and the urban space in general, Director General of the Tretyakov Gallery Zelfira Tregulova said.