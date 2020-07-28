UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow's Vnukovo Airport Says Will Resume Servicing Flights To Turkey, UK In August

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 10:30 PM

Moscow's Vnukovo Airport Says Will Resume Servicing Flights to Turkey, UK in August

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) Flights to Turkey and the United Kingdom from Moscow's Vnukovo Airport will resume in August, flights to Tanzania are not currently scheduled, the airport said on Tuesday.

"Directly from Vnukovo airport, the traffic will be restored with destinations in Turkey (Istanbul's both airports, Ankara, Antalya, Dalaman, Bodrum) and in the UK (London Luton).

Flights to Tanzania are not scheduled at the moment by any of the air carriers," it said.

Wizz Air plans to resume flights from Vnukovo airport to Hungary, flydubai to the UAE, but these plans depend on interstate agreements, the airport said.

More Stories From World

