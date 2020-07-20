UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow's Vnukovo Airport To Launch Express Antibody Testing For COVID-19 In Terminal A

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 10:20 PM

Moscow's Vnukovo Airport to Launch Express Antibody Testing for COVID-19 in Terminal A

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) The Moscow-based Vnukovo International Airport will launch a paid antibody blood testing for COVID-19 in Terminal A this week, the press service told Sputnik on Monday, adding that the test kits were previously available in the airport's medical unit.

"Passengers at Vnukovo airport can take a high-quality express test for antibodies to SARS-Cov-2. The test result will be ready in 15-20 minutes," the press service said, noting that this would be a paid service.

At the moment, travelers can take tests at the Vnukovo medical and sanitary unit near the airport from 8.

30 a.m. to 1.00 p.m. Moscow time (05:30-10:00 GMT).

"Testing can be done at terminal A of Vnukovo airport as soon as this week, the medical staff will work around the clock," the press service added.

Passengers will also be able to take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for the coronavirus, the result of which will be ready in 2-3 days, as well as quantitative SARS-CoV-2 antibody tests with results back in 1-2 days.

Related Topics

Moscow From Blood Airport Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

Pakistan resumes anti-polio campaign

56 minutes ago

GI, Law to protect local brands, ensure premium pr ..

48 minutes ago

COVID19 claims 26 lives, infects 546 others: Chief ..

48 minutes ago

Chief Minister Sindh approves setting up of two sp ..

48 minutes ago

Japanese Science Minister congratulates UAE on lau ..

2 hours ago

UK Committee to Publish Report on Alleged Russian ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.