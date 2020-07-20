(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) The Moscow-based Vnukovo International Airport will launch a paid antibody blood testing for COVID-19 in Terminal A this week, the press service told Sputnik on Monday, adding that the test kits were previously available in the airport's medical unit.

"Passengers at Vnukovo airport can take a high-quality express test for antibodies to SARS-Cov-2. The test result will be ready in 15-20 minutes," the press service said, noting that this would be a paid service.

At the moment, travelers can take tests at the Vnukovo medical and sanitary unit near the airport from 8.

30 a.m. to 1.00 p.m. Moscow time (05:30-10:00 GMT).

"Testing can be done at terminal A of Vnukovo airport as soon as this week, the medical staff will work around the clock," the press service added.

Passengers will also be able to take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for the coronavirus, the result of which will be ready in 2-3 days, as well as quantitative SARS-CoV-2 antibody tests with results back in 1-2 days.