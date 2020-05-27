UrduPoint.com
Moscow's Vnukovo International Airport Starts Lifting COVID-19 Restrictions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 12:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) The Moscow-based Vnukovo International Airport said on Wednesday it started gradually lifting the restrictions that were imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

"Vnukovo International Airport has started the phased exit from the regime of counterepidemic restrictions," the airport said in a statement.

