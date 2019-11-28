UrduPoint.com
Moscow's World Trade Center Marks 40 Years Since Establishment - Press Office

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 06:54 PM

Moscow's World Trade Center (WTC) on Thursday marks 40 years since it was established and is planning new exciting features to keep up with the times, the center's press office told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Moscow's World Trade Center (WTC) on Thursday marks 40 years since it was established and is planning new exciting features to keep up with the times, the center's press office told Sputnik.

The center was established under the name of Sovincenter on November 28, 1979 under a Soviet ministerial council's resolution, which designated it as an all-Union commercial center.

"WTC has been basically totally renovated by its 40th anniversary. A new facility has been opened virtually every 10 years," the press office said.

The 30-floor skyscraper lies close to the Kremlin, overlooking the Moscow River, and serves as a picturesque venue for world congresses and forums. Hotels form an integral part of it.

The WTC administration is now considering implementing a voice assistant throughout the hotels in collaboration with Russia's technology giant Yandex, which would be available to all hotel guests.

"It will not be limited to room service but will unlock all Yandex services. The function will be implemented in all hotel rooms. It is an interesting innovative solution that will be of interest not only to tech-savvy clients but also to ... those with mobility disabilities," they said.

The business complex may also add a 200-meter (656-feet) high tower in the future, the press office disclosed to Sputnik. Situated at the entrance to the Moscow City business district, it will act as an entry point to the capital's commercial area, while expanding WTC's capabilities.

