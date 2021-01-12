Moskalkova Asks Cape Verde to Transfer Russian Sailors Convicted in Drug Case to Russia

Russian Ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova on Tuesday called on her counterpart from Cape Verde, Jose Carlos Delgado, to facilitate the possible transfer of 11 jailed Russian sailors, who are guilty of drug trafficking, to their home country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Russian Ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova on Tuesday called on her counterpart from Cape Verde, Jose Carlos Delgado, to facilitate the possible transfer of 11 jailed Russian sailors, who are guilty of drug trafficking, to their home country.

The Eser ship flying the flag of Panama, sailing from that country to Tangier, Morocco, was detained in January 2019 when it made an emergency stop at the port of Praia, Cape Verde, after the death of one of the crew members. According to the Cape Verde police, after the ship was checked, 9.57 tonnes of cocaine bales were confiscated. Twelve Russians were detained - 11 sailors and their captain, later one of the sailors died in custody. In February 2020, the sailors were given prison terms ranging from 10 to 12 years.

"Dear Mr. Delgado ... I appeal to you on a matter of an exclusively humanitarian nature.

We are talking about Russian sailors ... crew members of the Eser ship, detained in Cape Verde ... I ask you, dear Mr. Delgado, within the framework of your mandate, to provide possible assistance in the consideration by the competent departments [of Cape Verde] of the issue of transferring the above-mentioned Russian citizens convicted in Cape Verde to Russia to continue serving their sentences," Moskalkova said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

According to the Ombudswoman, relatives of convicted Russian citizens say that sailors need medical supervision and their health conditions worsened in Cape Verdean prisons.

Moskalkova also mentioned that relatives are unable to visit jailed sailors as they cant fly to Cape Verde due to a difficult financial situation.