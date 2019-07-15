UrduPoint.com
Moskalkova On Vyshinsky Case: He Must Be Acquitted, Apologies Offered To Him

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 09:58 PM

Moskalkova on Vyshinsky Case: He Must Be Acquitted, Apologies Offered to Him

Russian ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova said Monday she believed there must be an acquittal with apologies in the case of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) Russian ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova said Monday she believed there must be an acquittal with apologies in the case of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky.

The Podolsky district court of Kiev was to have started a regular hearing on Vyshinsky's case on July 15.

On Monday morning, the Ukrainian prosecutor general's spokeswoman, Larisa Sargan, wrote on her Facebook page that Vyshinsky could be released by court ruling. In the afternoon, the court postponed the hearing to July 19.

Moskalkova had flown to Kiev for the Vyshinsky process.

"The ruling, in my opinion, could be only like this: release [Vyshinsky] from custody as a measure of restraint and continue the process. In my opinion, the process should end with an acquittal, apologies, and it would be a very nice legal and moral gesture," she told Sputnik.

