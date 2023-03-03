Moskalkova Says Agreed With Ukrainian Counterpart Humanitarian Corridor Out of Politics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova said on Friday that she and her Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Lubinets, had agreed that humanitarian corridor should be out of politics.

"We have agreed that our humanitarian corridor should be out of politics.

Only then we will be able to resolve issues of family reunification, people who want to return to their relatives or who want to stay in the country but need some help," Moskalkova told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The rights commissioner added that she makes every effort to draw the attention of the Ukrainian side and the International Committee of the Red Cross to the prevention of torture of captured Russians.