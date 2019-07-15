Moskalkova Says Will Not Attend Vyshinsky Case Hearing on July 19

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian human rights commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said Monday she would not attend the hearing on the case of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky on July 19

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) Russian human rights commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said Monday she would not attend the hearing on the case of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky on July 19.

During a briefing in the courtroom, where the case was supposed to have been considered today, Moskalkova said she would be in Moscow on July 19.

"The next hearing will be [July] 19, I have a big speech, the presentation of a report in the State Duma. Unfortunately, I will not [attend the court hearing]," she said.

Moskalkova said she did not have information that the postponement of the Vyshinsky case hearing could be linked to Russia-Ukraine detainee exchange issues.