Moskalkova Says Will Not Attend Vyshinsky Case Hearing On July 19
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 08:06 PM
Russian human rights commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said Monday she would not attend the hearing on the case of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky on July 19
During a briefing in the courtroom, where the case was supposed to have been considered today, Moskalkova said she would be in Moscow on July 19.
"The next hearing will be [July] 19, I have a big speech, the presentation of a report in the State Duma. Unfortunately, I will not [attend the court hearing]," she said.
Moskalkova said she did not have information that the postponement of the Vyshinsky case hearing could be linked to Russia-Ukraine detainee exchange issues.