Mosque Blast In Kandahar Kills 25 People - Hospital Source
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 03:11 PM
A blast in a Shia mosque in Afghanistan's Kandahar killed at least 25 people and injured at least 20 others on Friday, a source in a local hospital told Sputnik
KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) A blast in a Shia mosque in Afghanistan's Kandahar killed at least 25 people and injured at least 20 others on Friday, a source in a local hospital told Sputnik.
Earlier in the day, an eyewitness told Sputnik that at least 7 people were killed following the explosion.