Mosque Blast in Kandahar Kills 25 People - Hospital Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) A blast in a Shia mosque in Afghanistan's Kandahar killed at least 25 people and injured at least 20 others on Friday, a source in a local hospital told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, an eyewitness told Sputnik that at least 7 people were killed following the explosion.