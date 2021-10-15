UrduPoint.com

Mosque Blast In Kandahar Kills 25 People - Hospital Source

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 03:11 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) A blast in a Shia mosque in Afghanistan's Kandahar killed at least 25 people and injured at least 20 others on Friday, a source in a local hospital told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, an eyewitness told Sputnik that at least 7 people were killed following the explosion.

