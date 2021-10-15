Mosque Blast in Kandahar Kills 28 People - Source

An explosion at a Shia mosque in Afghanistan's Kandahar province on Friday killed 28 people and injured 45 others, a source told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) An explosion at a Shia mosque in Afghanistan's Kandahar province on Friday killed 28 people and injured 45 others, a source told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, a source in a nearby hospital said that the blast killed 25 people and injured 20 more.