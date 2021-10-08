UrduPoint.com

Mosque Blast In Northern Afghanistan Kills 30 People, Injures 70 - Eyewitness

Mosque Blast in Northern Afghanistan Kills 30 People, Injures 70 - Eyewitness

An explosion that hit a mosque in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province on Friday killed at least 30 people and injured 70 others, an eyewitness told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) An explosion that hit a mosque in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province on Friday killed at least 30 people and injured 70 others, an eyewitness told Sputnik.

The blast occurred in a Shia mosque during prayer.

Earlier in the day, the eyewitness said that the explosion killed or injured 60 people.

