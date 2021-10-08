UrduPoint.com

Mosque Blast In Northern Afghanistan Kills Over 100 People - Eyewitness

Fri 08th October 2021 | 07:21 PM

Mosque Blast in Northern Afghanistan Kills Over 100 People - Eyewitness

The number of people killed following a blast in a Shia mosque in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province on Friday surpassed 100, an eyewitness told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) The number of people killed following a blast in a Shia mosque in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province on Friday surpassed 100, an eyewitness told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the media reported that the explosion killed 60 people and injured over 100.

"More than 100 people were killed and about 20 people were injured in the explosion in the mosque," the eyewitness said.

