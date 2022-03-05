UrduPoint.com

Mosque Blast Kills 2, Injures 18 In Eastern Afghanistan - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2022 | 12:25 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) An explosion in a mosque in Afghanistan's eastern province of Paktia has killed two people and injured 18 others, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported on Friday.

According to the Afghan broadcaster, the blast occurred earlier in the Dand wa Patan district.

There is no other details at the moment.

