UrduPoint.com

Mosque Explosion In Afghanistan's Kunduz Province Kills 33 People - Taliban

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2022 | 09:39 PM

Mosque Explosion in Afghanistan's Kunduz Province Kills 33 People - Taliban

An explosion at a mosque in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province killed 33 people and injured at least 43 more on Friday, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman of the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities), said

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) An explosion at a mosque in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province killed 33 people and injured at least 43 more on Friday, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman of the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities), said.

"We are sad to learn that an explosion took place in a mosque ... in Kunduz this afternoon. 33 civilians, including children, were killed, and another 43 people were injured," Mujahid tweeted.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Terrorist Afghanistan United Nations Mosque Sad

Recent Stories

Armenian Opposition Poised to Protest Indefinitely ..

Armenian Opposition Poised to Protest Indefinitely Starting April 25

22 seconds ago
 Security arrangements reviewed

Security arrangements reviewed

23 seconds ago
 PM, President EU discuss trade, investment ties

PM, President EU discuss trade, investment ties

26 seconds ago
 Nigerian Chief of Defence calls on Air Chief

Nigerian Chief of Defence calls on Air Chief

28 seconds ago
 Trump, McCarthy Hold Call on New Audio About Trump ..

Trump, McCarthy Hold Call on New Audio About Trump January 6 Resignation - Repor ..

4 minutes ago
 UAF VC urges to step-up efforts to fight environme ..

UAF VC urges to step-up efforts to fight environmental hazards

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.