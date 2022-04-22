An explosion at a mosque in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province killed 33 people and injured at least 43 more on Friday, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman of the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities), said

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) An explosion at a mosque in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province killed 33 people and injured at least 43 more on Friday, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman of the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities), said.

"We are sad to learn that an explosion took place in a mosque ... in Kunduz this afternoon. 33 civilians, including children, were killed, and another 43 people were injured," Mujahid tweeted.