Mosques, Churches To Open Jun 5 In Uzbekistan Due To Partial Lifting Of COVID Restrictions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 10:10 AM

Mosques, Churches to Open Jun 5 in Uzbekistan Due to Partial Lifting of COVID Restrictions

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Mosques, churches and other religious organizations will open in Uzbekistan on June 5 due to the partial lifting of quarantine measures against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Uzbek cabinet's coronavirus response center told Sputnik.

Uzbekistan recorded the first COVID-19 case on March 15.

On Wednesday, the number of registered cases rose to 3,843. The country's coronavirus death toll stands at 16. More than 3,000 have recovered.

"From June 5, religious organizations in Uzbekistan are resuming their activities," a spokesman for the response center said.

He specified that the decision had been made by the special commission to combat the spread of coronavirus in the country.

