Mosques in Gaza Strip to Reopen for Worshipers on June 3 - Local Official

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 11:27 PM

The Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs in the Gaza Strip has decided to reopen mosques to worshipers on June 3 after they were closed over the spread of the coronavirus, Deputy Minister Abdul Hadi Al-Agha said on Monday at a press conference

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) The Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs in the Gaza Strip has decided to reopen mosques to worshipers on June 3 after they were closed over the spread of the coronavirus, Deputy Minister Abdul Hadi Al-Agha said on Monday at a press conference.

"The Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs in the enclave decided today to open mosques for all common prayers," the official said.

At the same time, the deputy minister said that precaution measures should be followed to avoid a surge in COVID-19 cases. These measures include wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

In addition, worshipers need to have an extra prayer rug and refrain from shaking hands and bringing children to mosques.

"Citizens suffering from chronic and contagious diseases and those who have just left quarantine [should] pray in their homes, and not come to mosques," Al-Agha added.

The official also said that all public events and celebrations in mosques were still banned.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Gaza Strip stands at 61, while Palestine in total has confirmed over 600 cases. Of five confirmed deaths, only one was reported in Gaza.

