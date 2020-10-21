UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mosques In Southern France Threatened With Violence Amid Unrest Over Teacher's Murder

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 06:46 PM

Mosques in Southern France Threatened With Violence Amid Unrest Over Teacher's Murder

Mosques in France's city of Bordeaux and the Beziers commune have been placed under the protection of the security forces following the spread of violent threats amid outrage throughout France over the brutal killing of a history teacher in Paris last week, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Mosques in France's city of Bordeaux and the Beziers commune have been placed under the protection of the security forces following the spread of violent threats amid outrage throughout France over the brutal killing of a history teacher in Paris last week, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Wednesday.

"Threats or acts of violence targeted the mosques of Beziers and Bordeaux, I asked the prefects of the departments concerned to protect these places of worship. Such acts are unacceptable on the soil of the Republic," Darmanin tweeted.

Last week, France was shaken by reports that French history teacher Samuel Paty was killed by beheading in the outskirts of Paris after he showed cartoons of the Islamic prophet, Mohammad, to his students.

The attacker, an 18-year-old Chechen man, was subsequently killed by police.

A total of 16 people were detained in an opened investigation into the attack, six of them currently tried by a counter-terrorism judge, and nine others were released from police custody.

The French government has implemented urgent measures to combat terrorism, including an increase of security in schools across the country starting November and dissolving associations advocating radical Islamism.

Related Topics

Attack Police Interior Minister France Beziers Bordeaux Paris Man November From Government

Recent Stories

Vivo Expands Business in Europe

24 minutes ago

Kashmiris still demand freedom despite India’s c ..

55 minutes ago

Newly-renovated, extended building of UVAS Pet Cen ..

58 minutes ago

Atif Bokhari discusses creation of digital ecosyst ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC announces winners of virtual STEM Summer Cam ..

1 hour ago

Deputy Commissioner directs to resolve problems of ..

39 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.