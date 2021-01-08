Mosques, Primary Schools to Resume Work in Gaza Strip on January 10 - Official

After assessing the coronavirus situation in the Gaza Strip, the ministry of internal affairs of the Palestinian enclave decided to open mosques and primary schools starting from Sunday, January 10, ministerial spokesman Iyad al-Bozom said on Thursday

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) After assessing the coronavirus situation in the Gaza Strip, the ministry of internal affairs of the Palestinian enclave decided to open mosques and primary schools starting from Sunday, January 10, ministerial spokesman Iyad al-Bozom said on Thursday.

"After reviewing the epidemiological situation in the Gaza Strip, together with the Health Ministry we decided to open mosques and primary schools starting from Sunday, January 10, taking into account the compliance with safety and prevention measures," al-Bozom said at a press conference.

According to him, curfews and total lockdown will remain in place on Fridays and Saturdays, while daily curfews will remain in effect from 08:00 p.m. to 06:00 a.m. (18:00 - 04:00 GMT).

The Palestinian Health Ministry on Thursday confirmed there were 7,315 active coronavirus cases in the West Bank and 8,906 in the Gaza Strip.