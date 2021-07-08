UrduPoint.com
Mosquito-Borne Diseases To Affect Up To 4.7Bln More If Global Warming Continues - Report

Thu 08th July 2021

Mosquito-Borne Diseases to Affect Up to 4.7Bln More If Global Warming Continues - Report

Mosquito-borne malaria and dengue will infect up to 4.7 billion more people by 2100, compared to the late 20th century, if global warming continues, researchers warn

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Mosquito-borne malaria and dengue will infect up to 4.7 billion more people by 2100, compared to the late 20th century, if global warming continues, researchers warn.

A modeling study by the London school of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine and partners from across Europe found that a total 8.4 billion could be at risk at the turn of the century, particularly in lowlands and urban areas.

"There will be a northward shift of the malaria-epidemic belt in North America, central northern Europe, and northern Asia, and a northward shift of the dengue-epidemic belt over central northern Europe and northern USA because of increases in suitability," the research predicts.

The study said that the two most significant mosquito-borne global threats were increasingly being found in more areas and reemerging in places where they had subsided decades ago.

Malaria has also been spreading toward higher altitudes, while dengue has been linked to growing urbanization and population growth.

Researchers said interventions were needed to adapt to the health effects of a warmer and more urbanized world. Efforts should also be made by the global community to cut greenhouse gas emissions in order to limit climate change.

