UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mossad Chief Blames Iran For Attacks On Oil Facilities In Persian Gulf

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 09:07 PM

Mossad Chief Blames Iran for Attacks on Oil Facilities in Persian Gulf

The head of the Israel's Mossad intelligence service, Yossi Cohen, said on Monday that Iran was responsible for the series of recent attack on facilities in the Persian Gulf and oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, as well as for an attack on the Bahraini embassy in Baghdad last week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) The head of the Israel's Mossad intelligence service, Yossi Cohen, said on Monday that Iran was responsible for the series of recent attack on facilities in the Persian Gulf and oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, as well as for an attack on the Bahraini embassy in Baghdad last week.

"I say to you, with certainty, based on the best sources of both Israeli and Western espionage, that Iran is behind these attacks. They were approved by Iranian leadership and carried out, in large part, by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and its proxies," Cohen said at the Herzliya Conference as quoted by The Times of Israel.

Tensions in the middle East have recently escalated in the wake of attacks on oil tankers between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

The United States blamed the attacks on Iran and boosted its military presence in the region, while Tehran dismissed claims it had any role in the incident. In May, Yemeni Iran-backed Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities.

Last week, demonstrators stormed Bahrain's embassy in Baghdad, in protest against Bahrain hosting the US-led peace conference on the Palestinian issue settlement, which was attended by Israeli politicians and media outlets. The protesters reportedly broke into the embassy premises, where they took down the Bahraini flag and installed the Palestinian flag instead of it.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Protest Israel Iran Oman Oil Saudi Tehran Baghdad Bahrain United States Middle East May Media Best

Recent Stories

Iranian Lawmaker Says Too Early to Assess Effectiv ..

24 seconds ago

Mengal lauds govt's promise for proper legislation ..

26 seconds ago

Amal Al Qubaisi highlights importance of Gulf regi ..

8 minutes ago

901 professional beggars arrested in Rawalpindi

29 seconds ago

Non-resident deposits in UAE banking system exceed ..

8 minutes ago

Ring Road project imperative to change face of Raw ..

32 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.