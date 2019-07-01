Mossad Chief Blames Iran for Attacks on Oil Facilities in Persian Gulf

The head of the Israel's Mossad intelligence service, Yossi Cohen, said on Monday that Iran was responsible for the series of recent attack on facilities in the Persian Gulf and oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, as well as for an attack on the Bahraini embassy in Baghdad last week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) The head of the Israel 's Mossad intelligence service, Yossi Cohen, said on Monday that Iran was responsible for the series of recent attack on facilities in the Persian Gulf and oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman , as well as for an attack on the Bahraini embassy in Baghdad last week.

"I say to you, with certainty, based on the best sources of both Israeli and Western espionage, that Iran is behind these attacks. They were approved by Iranian leadership and carried out, in large part, by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and its proxies," Cohen said at the Herzliya Conference as quoted by The Times of Israel.

Tensions in the middle East have recently escalated in the wake of attacks on oil tankers between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

The United States blamed the attacks on Iran and boosted its military presence in the region, while Tehran dismissed claims it had any role in the incident. In May, Yemeni Iran-backed Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities.

Last week, demonstrators stormed Bahrain's embassy in Baghdad, in protest against Bahrain hosting the US-led peace conference on the Palestinian issue settlement, which was attended by Israeli politicians and media outlets. The protesters reportedly broke into the embassy premises, where they took down the Bahraini flag and installed the Palestinian flag instead of it.