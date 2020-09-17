Mossad Chief Not Ruling Out Normalization of Ties Between Riyadh, Israel

(@FahadShabbir)

JERUSALEM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) The head of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency, Yossi Cohen, does not exclude the possibility that an agreement to establish relations with Saudi Arabia can be soon reached, and other Arab countries may move in the same direction.

On September 15, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed US-brokered peace deals with Israel in Washington in what represents a historic breakthrough in relations between the Arab countries and the Jewish state. The UAE became the third and Bahrain the fourth to normalize ties with Israel after Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994. US President Donald Trump also claimed that at least five or six more countries are at advanced stages of negotiations and may soon follow suit.

"I think that there are more Arab Gulf countries that will establish formal ties with Israel. I greatly hope that an agreement with Saudi Arabia is within reach," Cohen Israel's Channel 12 broadcaster late on Wednesday, adding that there are great efforts to translate the peace plans into reality.

Riyadh could follow the example of the UAE and Bahrain in the foreseeable future, Cohen added, noting that treaties to establish official relations with Israel were achieved through year-long "delicate" contacts.

Cohen highlighted that the peace treaties recently signed with the UAE and Bahrain represented not only an idea to support and recognize Israel, which is a major US ally, but rather a strategical move "in the war against Iran," as the matter played a significant role in the Gulf nations' decision to pass over the Arab firm policy on the Israeli-Palestinian crisis that lasts for decades.

The Palestinian Authority, in turn, has strongly condemned the deals.