Mossad Director Holds Security Talks With CIA, State Dept. Officials - Statement

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2022 | 10:49 PM

Mossad Director David Barnea has held security talks in the United States with senior defense, intelligence and other officials, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Mossad Director David Barnea has held security talks in the United States with senior defense, intelligence and other officials, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office said on Thursday.

"Mossad Director David Barnea, today, concluded a round of security-diplomatic meetings in the United States, in which he met various senior American officials, including the heads of the CIA and the FBI, the National Security Advisor, the Secretary of Defense, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and additional senior administration officials at the State Department," the office said in a statement.

Barnea presented sensitive intelligence materials during the meetings and emphasized that Israel cannot stand idly by while Iran continues its activities abroad, the statement added.

US officials told Barnea that the Biden administration remains committed to Israel's security and will not allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon, according to the statement.

