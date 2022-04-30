Mossad Prevents Assassination Attempt on Israeli Diplomat in Turkey - Reports

The Israeli intelligence agency Mossad has prevented an alleged Iranian-organized assassination attempt on an Israeli consulate employee in Turkey on Saturday, the Haaretz newspaper reported, citing officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2022) The Israeli intelligence agency Mossad has prevented an alleged Iranian-organized assassination attempt on an Israeli consulate employee in Turkey on Saturday, the Haaretz newspaper reported, citing officials.

According to the newspaper, Israeli officials have confirmed a report that Mossad thwarted an Iranian assassination attempt against an Israeli consulate employee in Turkey, which was allegedly planned by an agent of the Quds force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The potential killer was tasked with murdering three people, including an employee of the Israeli consulate in Turkey, a US general in Germany, and a French journalist, media reported.

The failed assassin reportedly received $150,000 for preparations and was supposed to receive another $1 million after completing the task.

The suspected killer is currently under arrest in Europe, the UK-based Iranian International news Channel said.