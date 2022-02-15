UrduPoint.com

Most Afghan Embassies In Contact With Kabul, Continue To Work - Acting Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2022 | 08:30 AM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Most Afghan missions continue to work and are in contact with the authorities in Kabul, Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi told Sputnik.

"Afghanistan proceeds from its own needs, it is not a private matter and does not rest on the ambitions of individuals.

At the moment, we have authorized all representatives of Afghanistan (abroad) to continue their work. We are in touch with most of them. If there is a need in replacing the current representatives, then we will consider it. For the time being, the current ones will continue to work," Muttaqi said.

In early August 2021, the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) stepped up their offensive against the Afghan government forces, entered Kabul on August 15 and the next day declared that the war was over.

