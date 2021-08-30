Most Afghans Evacuated to Prague Plan to Stay in Czech Republic - Interior Minister

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) The majority of Afghans recently evacuated from Kabul to Prague plan to stay in the Czech Republic, Jan Hamacek, the Czech First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister said on Monday.

Earlier in August, the Czech defense ministry evacuated 195 people from Kabul, 170 of them were Afghan nationals who collaborated with Prague, and their family members.

"Interviews with Afghans evacuated from Kabul showed that most of them would like to stay in the Czech Republic in the future. This is caused by their cooperation with our embassy and military contingent in Afghanistan. They know our republic well and are ready to adapt here," Hamacek said at a press conference.

The Czech authorities already know who exactly desires to stay in the country, the minister added.

Hamacek denied a possible large flow of migrants from Asian and African countries to Europe, saying that the country remains in contact with the EU and Balkan countries concerning this issue.

On August 15, the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Ashraf Ghani resigned as president and fled the country. Many countries have resorted to evacuating their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan due to the precarious security situation, and some have pledged to take in a limited number of Afghan asylum seekers.