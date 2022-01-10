Most Americans Back Nuclear Talks With Iran But Doubt Deal Will Stop Bomb - Poll

A plurality of US voters favor continued negotiations with Iran to prevent Tehran acquiring nuclear weapons, but even if a deal is reached, most Americans are convinced the Islamic republic will go ahead with developing its own nuclear arsenal, a Morning Consult poll said on Monday

Some 42% of voters support dropping sanctions on Iran in order to revive the nuclear negotiations compared with 35% who opposed it, according to the poll.

However, 51% of Americans believe that even if the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is revived, Iran will go ahead and develop its own nuclear weapons while only 28% believe Tehran will then suspend its nuclear weapons program, the poll said.

Some 77% of voters are concerned Iran will manufacture nuclear weapons, Morning Consult said. A 56% majority of Americans still supports the JCPOA, with 72% backing from Democrats and just 43% from Republicans, the poll found.

The survey was carried out on December 28-29.