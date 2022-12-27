UrduPoint.com

Most Americans Believe Best Age For President Ranges From 51-65 - Poll

Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2022 | 08:13 PM

Half of Americans believe that the best age for a president is between 51 and 65 years old, a USA Today and Suffolk University poll showed on Tuesday.

Fifty percent of those surveyed share this opinion. An additional quarter of respondents chose earlier middle age, 35 to 50 years old.

Only 8% of Americans suppose their leader should be 66 to 80 years old. Notably, former President Donald Trump, who announced his intention to run again for the top office in 2024, would be 78 on Inauguration Day in January 2025.

These findings are even more cautionary for current President Joe Biden, who will be 82 in January 2025.

Less than 1% of respondents said that a president should be 80 or older.

As for younger Americans, 41% of those under 35 years old expressed a desire to see a president aged 35-50, according to the survey.

A majority, 55%, said that gender is not important for a president. Those who think otherwise and expressed a preference are split 28%-12% in favor of a male president.

Republicans are more conservative on this issue. Half of them said the ideal president would be male, and only 2% would prefer a female president. Democrats with a preference chose a woman over a man by 2-1, 24%-11%.

