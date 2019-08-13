UrduPoint.com
Most Americans Believe White Nationalism Poses Threat To US - Poll

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 04:40 AM

Most Americans Believe White Nationalism Poses Threat to US - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) More than half of Americans believe white nationalism is a threat to US security, a HuffPost/YouGov poll revealed.

Some 56% of Americans say that white nationalism poses "a somewhat or very serious threat" to the United States, up from 46 percent of those polled a year ago, the poll said Monday.

75 percent of Black Americans, 75 percent of Hispanics and 53% of Whites view white nationalism as a serious security threat. Of those who voted for President Donald Trump in the 2016 election, only 29 percent think white nationalism is a serious threat.

Critics have blamed the president's alleged racist rhetoric for fueling violence in the wake of the recent gun massacre at the hands of a white nationalist in El Paso, Texas.

