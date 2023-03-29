Most Americans Dissatisfied With Government Spending Priorities - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) More than two thirds of Americans are frustrated over US government spending priorities, a new Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll revealed on Wednesday.

"Asked generally about government spending, 60% of the public says the U.S. government is spending too much, 16% think it is spending too little and only 22% say it is spending the right amount," the poll said.

The share of those who think that spending exceeded real needs has increased almost twice since February 2020, when only 37% of people expressed this opinion, it added.

Almost nine out of 10 Republicans think that the government is spending too much, 6% of them said it is too little, and only 7% accepted the current situation as normal.

Most Democrats are also dissatisfied with the issue: 34% said that government spending is too high, and 27% - too low. However, 37% of Democrats said it is "about right", according to the poll.

More than 60% of Americans said that the government is spending too little in such key public policy areas as education, healthcare, social security and infrastructure, while assistance to the poor and Medicare came close to that number.

On the other hand, 69% said that the authorities are providing too much assistance to foreign countries, according to the survey.

The poll also showed that American society is divided over the size of government: 49% want to have it smaller than now, and 50% - bigger. However, 80% of Republicans would like to have a smaller government providing fewer services. At the same time, almost an equal amount of the Democrats - 77% - expressed the opposite view.

"Only 34% approve the way Joe Biden is handling the Federal budget compared to 65% who disapprove. Sixty-five percent of Democrats approve the way president Biden is handling this issue, while 94% of Republicans disapprove," the poll said.

The nationwide poll was conducted March 16-20, 2023 among 1,081 adults.