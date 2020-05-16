UrduPoint.com
Most Americans Fear Bringing COVID-19 Home From Work - Poll

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 12:25 AM

Nearly sixty percent of Americans are afraid of bringing COVID-19 back home from work, a Washington Post-Ipsos poll revealed on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Nearly sixty percent of Americans are afraid of bringing COVID-19 back home from work, a Washington Post-Ipsos poll revealed on Friday.

According to the poll, 58% of Americans fear getting infected at work and then exposing their households to COVID-19.

Hispanic and black Americans, women and Democrats are most concerned about these issues, the poll showed.

Several US states are reopening although many fear premature moves could cause COVID-19 to spike. The United States has more than 1.42 million COVID-19 cases and nearly 86,000 related deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

